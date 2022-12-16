Development Engineer
Company Description
Bosch Rexroth in Mellansel is the Head Quarter of the Business Unit Large Hydraulic Drives. We develop, produce and supply direct hydraulic drive systems and services under the Hägglunds brand. The company has a global sales and service base. Customers are as example found in the recycling-, mining-, sugar-, pulp- and chemical industries. The products are known for being reliable, strong and of outstanding quality.
Bosch Rexroth in Mellansel employs around 400 associates, and another 250 employees in the Hägglunds sales and service teams all around the world. The company is part of the Bosch Group, with 450.000 associates.
Job Description
We are growing strongly and therefore need to strengthen the R&D Department in Mellansel with Development Engineers.
As an Engineer in our Hägglunds team, you will work with development of our hydraulic drive systems; motors, control systems, accessories and drive units. This means that you will be involved in everything from concept studies, new development and improvements to the phasing out of our products. You will be working in a familial environment close to all functions and be engaged with many contacts and collaborations both internally and externally. As part of a large global company you have great opportunities for personal development, both locally and internationally.
At our headquarters in Mellansel you find one of Europe's biggest experimental hydraulic laboratories, which provides unique opportunities for testing and validation, as well as our state-of-the-art workshop located wall-to-wall with the R&D department.
All this combined with working in a great team of dedicated colleagues.
Qualifications
Educational background in mechanics, mechanical engineering or product development
Positive and solution-focused
Experience with at least one CAD tool (SolidWorks, Catia or similar)
Good knowledge in English
Goda kunskaper i svenska
Additional Information
For more information about the position, please contact Group Manager Daniel Kajhager, via e-mail: Daniel.Kajhager@boschrexroth.se
or by phone: +46 660 87601.
For more information about the employment process, please contact HR Business Partner Peter Gimbergsson, via e-mail: Peter.Gimbergsson@boschrexroth.se
or by phone: +46 660 87007.
The deadline for applications is January 20, 2023. Welcome with your application!
