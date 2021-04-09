Development engineer - Scania CV AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
Development engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2021-04-09
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Go further, faster and challenge the mobility of tomorrow. The group Outer maneuvering within powertrain and transmission development are designing and testing high-performing hardware parts allowing for excellent gear shifting properties. Our product portfolio includes innovative solutions both for e-mobility and vehicles with combustion engines. As a test engineer you are part of our innovative team developing and verifying our products.
Your tasks
As a test engineer, you will help create insights to future product solutions and solve challenges connected to current products. You will be part of a team of experienced test engineers performing tests in vehicles and test rigs. The test methods are under constant development, especially for the emerging e-mobility products, and you will perform an important part of that development. Analysis of test result to determine next step in product development and verification plan is essential. Test automation and scripting will also be a part of your job.
Your profile
You have a positive attitude, are goal-oriented and interested to expand your skillset in future-oriented technologies, such as hybridization and electrification. You have an academic education and master Swedish and English in speech and writing. You are expected to be hands-on in the test rigs. We offer a stimulating position with a high variation of duties and cross-functional work. In great teamwork together with committed colleagues you will acquire competence regarding electrified products. The job enables opportunity to increase understanding of how our products are used by our customers.
Contact information
For more information please contact Anton Sagrén, 0855352969, anton.sagren@scania.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Ersättning
Enligt överrenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Scania CV AB
Jobbnummer
5680518
