Development Engineer - Rubber Specialist
2024-03-15
The team currently consists of 3 people with responsibility in various areas related to rubber/elastomeric parts on our vehicles. The group also has expertise in thermoplastics, thermosetting plastics, adhesives, and painting/surface treatment. In total, we are 11 individuals who form a diversified and well-knit group.
The role
You will work with materials engineering issues in the rubber/elastomer field with a focus on material investigations, requirements, and test methods and develop these. You will handle issues related to product follow-up, future concepts, and supplier development.
You are also responsible for building and developing contacts with internal customers.
To support you, you have other colleagues in the field with whom you can discuss your ideas.
To solve the issues, you will perform material engineering investigations in our newly built laboratories where knowledge of relevant test methods and analysis techniques is crucial.
You will also be involved in the improvement work, challenge our systems, and find new ways of working.
Throughout the work, we place great emphasis on creativity. Through our holistic approach and diversity of skills, we want to provide Scania with innovations for tomorrow's transport systems.
Tasks
As a development engineer in the rubber/elastomer field of materials engineering, you will:
Contribute with knowledge of materials used in the field.
Contribute with knowledge of relevant testing.
Responsible for standards in the field.
Support primarily R&D when it comes to, for example, material selection, causes of failure in the event of breakdowns, investigations, and testing of materials.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who likes challenges!
You have a PhD / a Licentiate of Science with a focus on Chemical or Materials Engineering, Polymeric Materials or Master of Science (MSc) with equivalent experience.
Good knowledge in the rubber/elastomer area.
To succeed in this position, you are required to be driven and structured.
You independently seek out the facts that you need.
You enjoy working practically with testing in the lab.
You are communicative in speech and writing and are fluent in the English language.
You like collaboration and working in teams, but also being able to run your own work.
You are outgoing and can represent Materials Engineering internally at Scania and externally at the academia
and other companies that we work with.
You have solid basic knowledge and are not afraid to challenge your own and others' accepted truths.
You are customer-oriented and want to understand the needs and challenges of the future.
You have good knowledge of commonly used software, such as Office365.
Your application
Please attach your CV and relevant diplomas to your application.
Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible.
We use logic and personality tests in our recruitment processes to create an inclusive process where we take into account both experience and potential.
A background check may be required for this position.
If you have any questions about the position or the context, please contact:
Technical Manager: Martin Bellander, martin.bellander@scania.com
Group Manager: Patrik Gustafsson, patrik_b.gustafsson@scania.com
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8543847