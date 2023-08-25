Development Engineer - Inline Systems
2023-08-25
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
The development organisation, within the Development & Technology Industrial Base Engineering, is responsible for developing, maintaining, and implementing world class converting solutions, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive packaging solutions.
We are looking for a Development Engineer, that will act as System owner for one or several inline inspection systems driving development and life cycle.
The position is permanent and based in Lund and you will travel around 10% of your time.
What you will do
As our new Development Engineer - Inline Systems, you will be part of a team of six working with Inline Systems, e.g., print inspection, surface inspection and gauging/applying grammage measurement - with the purpose to improve quality of Tetra Pak packaging products. You will be deeply involved in different development activities, and you will work according to agile principles.
Develop systems and equipment for defect analysis using different process measuring systems, camera-based control systems and similar.
System owner and Product Life Cycle responsibility for certain systems.
Requirements specification, working closely with suppliers, factory testing etc.
Improve defect classification using different technologies within AI or similar.
We believe you have
University degree within Engineering, Data Science or equivalent.
At least 3 years' working experience from software development or maintaining products in the field of Vision Technology, cameras or Image Analysis.
Been working in the field with testing and validating of new equipment.
It is considered a merit if you have experience from scrum/agile working methods, statistics and/or mathematics.
Fluent in English, verbally as well as in writing.
We believe that you are a self-motivated and committed person who strive for results. Building and maintaining successful relationships with stakeholders, suppliers and colleagues comes natural to you. Furthermore, you are a true team player. You have strong analytical skills and like to document and archive your work and reports.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website Tetra Pak - We are Tetra Pak (inpublix.com)
This job posting expires on 2023-09-10
To know more about the position contact Håkan Larsson at +46 46 36 3234 or Per-Olof Wulff at +46 46 36 4979
Questions about your application contact Julia Lopez Hillbur at +46 46 36 1766
