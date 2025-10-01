Development Engineer - Engine Concept & Optimization Alternative Fuels
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-10-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
You will be working within the section TGRPSP - Performance & Emission Integration.
Our mission is to meet legal and project requirements while achieving the lowest possible fuel consumption, best engine response, and highest uptime for TRATON's biomethane and diesel engines.
The assignment covers both current and upcoming legal requirements, which means that we either develop new concepts or refine existing technological solutions.
At TGRPSPO, we focus on the overall optimization of TRATON's biomethane engines and exhaust after-treatment systems.
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Job Responsibilities
• Collaborate with developers on subsystems such as gas exchange, combustion, exhaust after-treatment, and control strategies.
• Plan, coordinate, and execute vehicle tests with internal and external stakeholders.
• Ensure timely data collection, analysis, and reporting from vehicle tests.
• Support development from concept through production introduction and field operations.
• Analyze test results and draw accurate conclusions; practical experience and strong understanding of combustion engines and vehicle integration are required.
• Perform work in engine test beds or test vehicles, including analysis and reporting.
• Verify engine and exhaust after-treatment performance across different environments and climates.
Who You Are
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant engineering field, or equivalent knowledge acquired through work experience.
• Knowledge of automotive engines, preferably with experience in engine optimization, engine control systems, exhaust after-treatment technology, or vehicle integration.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Driver's license C and CE, with driving experience, is a plus.
Personal Profile:
• Self-driven and able to structure your work effectively.
• Skilled at gathering and analyzing key information.
• Result-oriented and open-minded in finding solutions to technical challenges.
• Positive, proactive, and collaborative, able to work both independently and in a team.
• Strong communication skills, as the role involves interaction with multiple development teams and departments.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
At TGRPSPO - Engine Concept & Optimization Alternative Fuels, we offer a challenging position in a stimulating and learning environment.
Our focus is on performance and emissions for combustion engines, including exhaust after-treatment.
You will be part of a development group of seven colleagues, working together to drive continuous improvements in both technology and methods-a natural and integral part of our work.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Mehmet Yücel Dikici, Group Manager, +46 8 553 533 31
Ludvig Adlercreutz , Development Engineer, +46767215225
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9535387