Development Engineer - Customized Truck Development

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Imagine a Lego kit, are you the kind of person who is satisfied after finishing a Lego model according to its building instructions or the person who rebuilds it afterward in other different ways?
We, at Customized Truck Development, use Scania 's modularity to create new and innovative solutions for our customers. We use the "Lego" as much as we can to create mechanical combinations and sometimes we need to modify the "Lego bricks" to make them fit together!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Who are we?
We are a mix of different personalities and experiences with different backgrounds which makes us a complementary and diverse team. We always strive to work in teams, small or big, so no one is left behind. We support each other to enable a healthy work-life balance and have fun together, encouraged by our manager.
A message from the team; "Teamwork makes the dream work!"
What we do
We are involved in the development of new products but we are also engaged in each and every S-order truck until it leaves Scania's gates, with sustainability always in mind. Everything that we do at Customized Truck Development starts with a direct customer demand from a market anywhere in the world. We use new technologies, but also known solutions, to create a complete truck for a specific customer. We work in areas from new alternative fuels and electrification to specialized applications such as mining, extreme heavy haulage, fire and rescue trucks, and much more - depending on the customer's need.
Your assignment
As a development engineer at Customized Truck Development, you will..
• Use the Scania modularity to create complete truck solutions in CAD environments and our Scania-specific systems.
• Create some new designs if needed.
• Have cross-functional contacts and collaborations throughout the projects
• Be part of an engaged and driven team.
• At the end of the project, let the customer know that we will be able to build their customized truck with a specific solution.
• Contribute to the Customized truck development organization with improvements in our processes, methods, and ways of working.
Who are you?
It is important for us that you are a team player since you always will be a part of a team - As a partner to a colleague or part of a larger project team. You are a person who can contribute to the team with your own thoughts, feelings, and experiences. You are curious and not afraid to ask.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree within the area or similar experience.
• You are a generalist rather than a specialist.
• You write and speak fluently in English.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
For more information contact Karin Alfredsson (Group Manager, ERSMP), at karin.x.alfredsson@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-09-24. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
