Development Engineer - Coating & Surfaces - Ecophon (Hyllinge)

Saint-Gobain Ecophon develops, manufactures and markets acoustic products and systems that contribute to a good working environment by enhancing peoples' wellbeing and performance. Our promise »A sound effect on people« is the core backbone of everything we do. Ecophon has business units in 14 countries, delegations in another 30 countries worldwide, and approximately 800 employees. The head office is located in Hyllinge, just outside Helsingborg, Sweden. Ecophon is part of the global Saint-Gobain Group.
At Ecophon we believe all people deserve a good acoustic environment. We aim for creating optimal environments by developing innovative and sustainable products which create a good working environment. Coating has a crucial importance for many of the properties of our acoustic products and we see many exciting challenges and opportunities in terms of coating technology. To our R&D and Innovation organisation, we are looking for a Development Engineer within paint, woven/non-woven materials and adhesives.
Responsibility
Working at Ecophon is characterized by teamwork and open communication. As Development Engineer, you will work cross-functionally with colleagues throughout most of the company. This is an independent specialist role covering a large scope, and a broad spectrum of tasks. Among others, your responsibility will include:
• Development of new products, solutions, ideas and concepts
• Technical pre-studies and investigations
• Studies of material properties
• Industrialisation and factory tests at own production in Hyllinge and Næstved (DK)
• Close cooperation with suppliers
You will act as technical expert and support the organisation with knowledge and expertise in the field of coating. This means you will have a close collaboration with colleagues from many areas of the company, from Market/Sales, to R&D and Production; both locally and globally. You will be part of a very passionate and knowledgeable R&D team which consists of 15 Engineers, and you are reporting to Product Engineering & Development Manager. This position is based in Hyllinge, outside Helsingborg.
Profile
We are looking for a candidate with 5-10 years' experience from R&D and development of products/materials. You have a good understanding of coating technologies and related areas such as paint, binders, glue and non-woven. To become successful in this role we believe you have a Master of Science degree within (physical) chemistry, preferably with specialisation in surface chemistry or polymers. Furthermore, you can communicate in English on a high level, both in writing and orally.
Personality
Your personality can best be described as structured and collaborative. You possess high social skills and you easily develop strong and long-term relations with both colleagues and suppliers. You are an independent self-starter, and you like to work cross-functionally. You are a "doer" that can manage several tasks and missions simultaneously without losing focus on the details. You make things happen and you are not afraid of taking initiatives and finding information on your own. Curiosity and creativity come natural to you when working with product development. Passion, Competence and Innovation are core values of Ecophon and these values influence the way of working and the products developed.
Ecophon offers
In this role you will have great opportunities to work in a market leading company with products enhancing peoples' well-being and performance. You will have the advantage of working in an independent and flexible company, with the culture of a small company, but with the strength of being supported by a strong global group. Saint-Gobain invests heavily in R&D and its factories and you will have a chance to work in a creative role with strong focus on development. You will work in Hyllinge where the Ecophon headquarters is localised, where you have both R&D and production. Ecophon has historically been very successful, and the expansion and ambitions are not to be lowered - especially when it comes to sustainability.
