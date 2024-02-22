Development engineer - Battery pack cable harnesses
2024-02-22
Scania is transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a complete and sustainable transport solutions supplier.
We are looking for a development engineer who wants to join our team that develops cable harnesses within battery packs and that likes the idea of working at the forefront of Scania's journey towards electrification.
Role Description
In the role as a development engineer for battery cable harnesses, you can expect the following:
To belong to a great group with an open work climate and lot of team spirit!
To contribute and play an important role in the development of our future battery packs - From conceptual design to industrialisation, creation of circuit diagrams and bill of materials.
A variety of work tasks that cover everything from design activities, test assemblies in production, meetings with suppliers to troubleshooting in vehicles - This means that you will have a strong sense of responsibility for the parts throughout the design and validation process.
Daily contact and collaboration with a variety of teams and functions within Scania and Traton Group.
Learn and get new knowledge within a development area that is very important for the group.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone with a relevant academic background and a few years of work experience. Besides this, we are looking for someone who:
likes and gets motivated by complex technical challenges when time is a crucial factor.
has experience of design work in CATIA V5 Electrical.
has a positive attitude and creative mindset .
is a flexible team player with social and communicative capabilities that will help to navigate in the cross-functional landscape.
has the will to learn and develop together with the rest of the group.
speaks English and/or Swedish fluently.
Experience in electrics, high voltage applications, cable harness design (3D/2D) and advanced CAD modelling is meritorious.
The job has its base at Scania Technical Centre, Södertälje, with the opportunity to partly work from home or from Scania's satellite offices.
Interested in this position?
Please submit your CV and copies of your education certificates.
We will have a continuous selection process and the advert may close before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our recruitment process to create a more including process where we look at both experience and potential.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
For more information please contact:
Albin Einarsson, Head of Battery pack electrical connections, +46855370362, albin.einarsson@scania.com
We are looking forward to receive your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8488142