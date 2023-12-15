Development Engineer - Automation & modelling
Do you want to be a part of driving and developing LKAB:s future Automation and modelling?
Great! We are now looking for a development engineer in Automation for our operations in Malmfälten with placement in Kiruna or Malmberget.
The Automation & Power section leads and developes strategic technology and process development within automation and power where development is carried out in close collaboration with internal stakeholders.
About the job
You will work with technology and process development in the early stages and this position will focus on instrumentation, simulation and control systems. You will work with developing, and eventually manage, model-based working methods (MBA) through visualization and simulation. You will be able to apply work processes and tools in the digitization of our production processes in Malmfälten. You don't have to be an expert in all of these areas, but we look to you to bring expertise in at least one of the areas.
As a development engineer, you have close dialogue and collaboration with internal stakeholders. The work can take place in smaller self-steering teams as well as teams consisting of colleagues from other departments. Teamwork is important for us as it strengthens both the individual and the group.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have an engineering degree or equivalent education. We believe that you have experience in one of the areas within mathematical modelling, control technology and highly automated processes. You are committed, structured and creative and have good collaboration skills. Being proactive and at the same time responsive are important qualities.
For us, it is important to have a welcoming, curious, accepting and open climate. That is why we are looking for you who are motivated and who develop in such an atmosphere.
Other information
If you find this position interesting, send in your application, with CV and cover letter, no later than December 25.
