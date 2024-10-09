Development Electrical System Engineer
Development Electrical System Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for an ambitious Design/Development Electrical Engineer in medium voltage are who can ignite change and has the desire and skills to energize society and make tomorrow different today!
This is an exciting time at Siemens Energy, and we intend to play our part in leading the energy transformation through the development of greener products that support the decarbonization of oil and gas operations, and products that can be diversified into new energy markets.
The success of our business depends on our people and this position represents an opportunity to join a thriving environment. You will be part of a vibrant workforce and will be involved in all aspects of bringing new products to market, from the initial concept through to product launch.
At Development & Standard we are preparing product solutions to be able to reduce delivery time in customer projects as well as updating existing solutions based on feedback from market and delivered customer projects. We connected to various suppliers and other departments.
How You'll Make an Impact
Your principal role will be to provide technical support to product development projects on different varied tasks in area Medium Voltage/Generator. Even knowledge in Low voltage, Control Equipment or Electrical installation area are meritorious. This role covers conceptual and detail design, prototyping, analysis, qualification, and production support including the generation of associated documentation.
* Prepare new solutions and update existing products together with other departments and suppliers.
* Manage your work in accordance with project cost, timescale, and quality targets.
* Generate design reports and present results at technical review.
* Ensure all tasks are performed in compliance with the departmental processes for technical scope control, quality, and health & safety.
* Support the continuous development of our department by helping identify:
* Process opportunities and equipment improvement suggestions
* Relevant training opportunities/suggestions.
What You Bring
* A strong electrical engineering background.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
* Strong work ethic, being able to work on own initiative and being proactive.
* Ability to adjust to priority changes to meet schedule milestones.
* A solid understanding of prioritizing and managing technical projects.
* Being a professional and self-motivated team player.
* Happy to challenge assumptions and generate imaginative and innovative ideas.
* Conversant with standard software packages i.e. Teamcenter and Microsoft Office.
* Working experience in tools such as Comos/AutoCAD or E-plan is meritorious.
* Have general knowledge about Generator (2 and 4-pole) and usual accessories/auxiliary equipment such switchgear, AVR, Siprotec, MV Single diagram etc.
We are approximately 30 people in the team, and we tackle the team challenges together "all for one and one for all!"
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability.
