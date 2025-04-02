Development Audio Engineer
2025-04-02
Join the growing Audio team at Axis Communications
Development Audio Engineer - New Business CoreTech Audio
Imagine a workplace where creativity and collaboration are the backbone of innovation. Welcome to Axis Communications' New Business team, where we're shaping the future of IP audio technology.
Your future team.
As a Development Audio Engineer, you'll join our New Business CoreTech Audio team, a cross-functional group of experts eager to push the boundaries of IP audio development. We're looking for an individual who shares our enthusiasm for audio technology and to contribute to the development of our audio solutions.
Your Role:
* In one or more concurrent hardware product development projects, you will be the project's "Audio Lead Engineer". You will be responsible for the audio system and within this area, guide product development from concept to mass production. In this role, you are expected to both follow and continuously improve our audio development methodology.
* Work together to further develop your skills and our shared expertise within the broad scope of audio technology, spanning multiple disciplines, including Transducer design, Acoustic principles, Electronics, Signal processing techniques, Measurement technologies and Data analysis.
* Conduct studies on new technologies and innovative audio solutions contributing to Axis staying at the forefront of IP Audio
Who are we looking for:
* A genuine passion for audio and technology
* A collaborative mindset and willingness to learn and share knowledge
* Profound experience in acoustic design, signal processing, measurements and product development
* A Master's or Bachelor's degree in relevant field of Engineering
What We Offer:
* A culture of transparency, openness, and collaboration
* Opportunities for growth and development in a dynamic and innovative environment
* Benefits like flexible working hours, innovation and learning days, morning "fika", company bonuses, Health & Training Allowance, Axis bike, and much more.
* A chance to make a real impact and contribute to shaping the future of IP audio technology
Ready to act?
Feel free to contact recruiting manager Bengt-Åke Levinsson tel 0708-525 917 for questions about the role. We look forward to receiving your application.
