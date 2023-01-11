Development and Material Engineer
2023-01-11
Prysmian Group is the world's largest cable producer and market leader in cable manufacturing. Through its brands of Draka, Prysmain and General cable, the group is present in over 50 countries and has more than 30,000 employees. By creating innovative solutions, we help our customers transfer energy and information efficiently, everywhere! In Sweden the company maintains a factory and office located in Nässjö with approximately 180 employees.
The engineering department in Nässjö is looking for a temporary position to replace our Development and Materials Engineer, who will be on maternity leave.
As a materials developer, you are expected to lead the qualification of new suppliers of raw materials where a major focus will be on recycled and sustainable solutions.
Main tasks:
Project management of the introduction of thermoplastic insulation project.
Qualification of new polymeric materials.
Support production in process and
Lead the transition towards more sustainable solutions.
Follow up and register our KPIs.
Responsible for technical requirements for cable raw materials.
Responsible for testing and qualifying materials for customer-unique products.
Responsible for our external testing and qualification programs.
Suitable background:
We are primarily looking for a person with experience in polymeric materials or process technology. It is an advantage if you have a network of contacts within Prysmian regarding materials and or process technology.
The person applying should have a strong drive and take a great deal of personal responsibility. You should also have good analytical and communication skills. Most of the communications will be held in English. When working in Sweden, you will be working with both white and blue collars when you are active in projects. If you understand Scandinavian languages, it is an advantage.
The position is full-time starting from 1st of April and will be to at least the year end or by agreement. Location is Nässjö.For more information, please contact R&D manager Kristoffer Berglund +46 380 55 40 65 or HR-Generalist Ida Andersson, +46 380 55 41 81.
We want your application as soon as possible, last application date is 31/1 - 23. Please note that the position can be filled before the last application date. Så ansöker du
