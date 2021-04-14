Developers to Digital X - ÅF Pöyry AB - Datajobb i Solna

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos ÅF Pöyry AB

ÅF Pöyry AB / Datajobb / Solna2021-04-14About the jobExcited to be part of something new? We are looking for several developers in DevOps-setting to join Digital X!AFRY are now creating a new unit, Digital X, to excel in our digital offerings to our clients. In Digital X we will work with the digital strategy and overall portfolio. We will manage the lifecycle of digital solutions, including development, maintenance and operation. If you want to be a part of making future with digital transformation by contributing with your brave, creative and innovative ideas, join Digital X at AFRY!Who are you?Preferably you have your main expertise in single page application development and are familiar with the most common technologies in a CI /CD pipeline. The Frontend technology is HTML/JavaScript CSS3. You have experience in UX/UI development and have a Design thinking approach in your way of working.You are a developer that loves exploring new technologies and care about your customers. You have a solution-oriented attitude, strong problem solving skills and you enjoy working in an ever changing environment. You have a genuine interest in new technology and to explore new things, learning comes natural to you.We expect you to be a team player who are:People oriented - enjoys interacting with people and working on group projectsAdaptable/flexible - enjoys doing work that requires frequent shifts in directionInnovative - prefers working in unconventional ways or on tasks that requires creativityFormal requirements:We are welcoming both junior and senior competence but the job requires a relevant educational backgroundAzureNetCloudFluent in verbal and written EnglishAnd of course, we believe that you have a strong interest in digitalization!What will you do?In this role you will be a part of an agile team, with responsibility for developing digital products. You will work closely with the product owners as well as architects, infrastructure-, security- and other delivery teams within Digital X. The team is brand new and an important duty is to continuously improve our way of working and developing our technical platforms.The backend solutions are .NET Core stack with Entity Framework. Other parts of the tech stack include:Containerization, e.g. KubernetesCloud ComputingDatabases, SQLREST APIsThe team also work with clean code, test frameworks, DevOps environment and scalable systems.We offerWe are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about digitalization? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace!The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you. We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen and build an inclusive company in a diverse world.You are welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously. Please note that we do not accept applications via e-mail.About the companyAFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalisation.We are 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.Making FutureVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-14MånadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14ÅF Pöyry AB5692253