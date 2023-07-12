Developers eager to work with IT connected to transport solutions!
2023-07-12
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Let us guess - you are today working in an IT company with business solutions and you are lacking a connection between IT and real solutions including physical products? And you would like to find a company where you have several personal development opportunities?
If answering yes - we think we have a very interesting challenge for you! In our teams in SalesIT @ Scania we welcome you, a senior SW developer with experience, ability and motivation to build the prerequisites for the next generation transport solutions, with the aim to reach our environment science based targets together.
Your challenges will be:
• To develop and maintain our sales tool used worldwide within Scania, mainly backend
• To actively join and contribute to the journey ahead, working with modernization of the system together with feature development needed by our users
• Explore new areas and where it today has no "real" answers
• To help out in support when our live environment did not work exactly as planned
• ...and more...!
You should have the following mindset and competence:
• Are a senior developer, meaning you have some years of SW development hands on experience.
• Have a mindset of quality thinking throughout your work. You have hands-on experience from testing, both unit testing but also some experience with end-to-end testing.
• Have worked with T-shape competence, and hence you have some specialist competencies, and also some more wide but not yet deep knowledge areas (for example Front End, DevOps, security, CI/CD implementations).
• Enjoy collaborating with other people, as for example pair- or mob-programming.
• See the value of sharing and learning new things together with your colleagues.
• Enjoy working in an agile team and you really understand the meaning of the Agile Manifesto.
• Have experience from working with cloud services, like AWS or Azure.
It's also good if you know how to write scalable micro-services running in Docker containers as well as writing serverless applications.
You are known as a good communicator, and can explain and share your knowledge with others.
Tech we use across the ecosystem: Typescript, Amazon Web Services, Graph QL, Playwright, Git Angular 2+, SQL, Bootstrap, CSS, Rest API, Lambda, C#, stenciljs, HTML5, xUnit, .NET Core,
Why should you come work with us?
• You will within given frames have the possibilities to be creative
• You will work with implemented cloud solutions
• You will have opportunities to learn and grow, we set learning as a high priority
• We work in a hybrid model, which means combining remote work with days in the office, either in Södertälje or in our Stockholm central located premises
• To be a member of a journey to enable and enhance success within sales for Scania
• And last but not least, TO HAVE FUN!
For more information:
Contact Ingrid Bertmar (Hiring Manager IASD) +46-8-553 531 71 or recruiter Enrico Richiello +46-8-553 862 71.
