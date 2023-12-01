Developers
2023-12-01
Scandinavian Airlines' Commercial team at SAS Digital & IT is looking for a two Developers.
Our team builds digital solutions aimed to enhance our online customer service experience. To continue our transformation journey and enable more self-service options for our customers we are looking for a developer to bring further energy, competence and skills to our team.
In this role your main responsibilities will be to:
• Understand needs from business and translate then into working software
• Secure application compliance with regulation (GDPR, Accessibility) and SAS IT security
• Understand when and how to make performance optimizations and trade-offs
• Design architecture and solutions based on MVP model that can scale to enterprise solutions
• Define processes with QA lead to secure high quality and high performing digital product
• Coach, code review and pair programming with junior developers
• Proactively suggest digital solutions that can help the organization meet its goals
Experiences with tools but not limited to:
• Git
• Azure Cloud Platform
• Azure DevOps
• Kubernetes
• Terraform
Main tech skills and competence:
• 3 years of experience working as a Developer
• Experience with JavaScript libraries and frameworks
• Proficiency with Node.js and Typescript
• Hands-on experience in React.js web applications, Python
• Hands-on experience with any of cloud services - Azure, GCP, AWS
• Experience with CMS tool
• Familiarity with server side rendering frameworks
• Experience working with machine learning, data analytics, statistical modelling
• Experience using build tools (Docker)
• Experience designing and integrating RESTful and GraphQL APIs
• Experience with microservice architectures
• Experience/familiarity with chatbot frameworks.
• Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, Postgres and MongoDB
• Familiarity with cross platform front-end mobile app framework (i.e. Flutter)
• Familiarity with micro frontend architectures
We believe you are:
• Eager to put your creativity and sense of innovation to work in order to further develop SAS
• A team player who enjoys being a part of a high performing multi skilled customer centric team producing high quality enterprise solutions based on RESTful APIs and modern front-end web and mobile app applications
Why work at SAS?
We engage a Digital First mindset, encouraging a fail fast, learn fast environment with cross functional and agile teams focusing on fast delivery, quick iterations, and collaboration. We develop in-house products with usage of modern, innovative technologies allowing for freedom to bring in own ideas and creating a real impact. We offer an exciting setting surrounded by industry talent, where you are encouraged to challenge the status quo while simultaneously getting the support you need to develop your desired skills and expertise
Purposeful: Be part of a historical transformation on a continuous journey to create a new and seamless way to travel, with opportunities to solve challenges that no one has cracked before
Flexible: Office, Home, Norway, Copenhagen - wherever you are, Scandinavia is your home and flexibility is at our core
Adventurous: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends to travel the world at great prices.
Personal: Opportunity to work on many customer & business challenges and initiatives
Innovative: Building in-house development of products allows for freedom to bring in own ideas
