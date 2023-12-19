Developer- Configura
2023-12-19
Are you a good programmer and translates ideas into practice? Configura is full of new ideas and innovation as well as close-knit group of people that enjoy having fun together - these are just some of the things we can offer you!
About the company
At Configura, we believe that well-designed spaces have a profound impact on individuals, organizations, and the planet. Our purpose is to help create spaces where people and businesses can thrive, perform, and grow. Our vision is to be the world's most intelligent platform for designing sustainable, efficient, and beautiful spaces. Together with our community, we push the boundaries of what's possible in space design.
Configura works with parametric configuration. We develop rules-based software to draw spaces in 2D and 3D for leading companies within the commercial furniture, kitchen and material handling industries. In the background, prices and configurations are automatically calculated. We are a global company with customers in 10 countries and users in more than 100. Configura is headquartered in Linköping (Sweden) with four wholly owned subsidiaries in Grand Rapids (Michigan, USA), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Shenzhen (China), Berlin (Germany) and a small office in Gothenburg (Sweden). Our unique expertise places us at the forefront of Space Planning and Configuration solutions. With more than 200 professionals we are now ready to take on unique challenges anywhere in the world.
Job description
We're looking for someone who translates ideas into practice and enjoys programming. Configura is full of new ideas and innovation. Programming therefore has a significant role throughout the company. We work in teams where we seek individuals who take personal responsibility to achieve good team spirit and deliver on time.
If you want to work for a company with Swedish roots and genuine care for its employees, this position could be for you. We take pride in our low employee turnover and are especially proud of our approach for teamwork and strong work enthusiasm among our talented employees.
As a Developer at within Configuras Customer Delivery organization, you will work directly with customers, take in feedback and be responsible for delivering quality in our solution. You will be part of a strong team with a team leader who will support and guide you. Thanks to our unique CET Developer Platform, overhead time is kept to a minimum. You receive immediate feedback on your changes, i.e. spend less time waiting on compiling and more on fun.
Your profile
At the lunch table, by the coffee machine or during a round of ping pong? We don't know where the best ideas are born but we believe you have them and at Configura, they're always welcome. We believe you have a few years of experience from a similar role and have a strong passion for programming and desire to develop. To be successful as a Developer, you should be a communicative and mature person who is driven to deliver with quality. You enjoy working with others, but you also like to put on your headphones and disappear into the code sometimes.
Requirements:
• Passionate about programming
• Good knowledge and experience in C++, C#, Java or any other object-oriented language
• Good written and verbal English communication skills
• Quality minded
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
• Collaborative team player who are not afraid to share idea
• Driven and open to learning
Application process
In this recruitment Configura collaborates with Skill. We apply continuous selection which means we might close the process before the set ending date.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Sofie Ilhed at sofie.ilhed@skill.se
or 013- 473 81 64.
