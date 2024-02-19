Developer to our customer digitalisation journey
2024-02-19
Role Summary
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Our business mission is:
"We make it easy to buy tailor made by empowering customers through digitalization"
Our vision as an IT department is to be" outstanding in tech, user experience and organisational culture". We are pretty sure that this is something you feel really excited about and know how to contribute to.
We are now strengthening the digital sales team in our customer digitalisation journey with an additional developer. With clear targets and an agile mindset, we develop user-centric applications that touch on every aspect of the sales process, from prospecting to product and service configuration as well as quotation and ordering.
It's an exciting, new space with many features and systems, yet to be realized, that will enable our shift into the digital sales landscape.
We believe you love the approach of piloting solutions and innovative work as much as we do. You will join a talented team with software developers UX/UI designers, system admins, product owners, concept developers and a journey lead.
We think you:
are a developer with some hands-on experience in JavaScript, it's a plus if you are also familiar with TypeScript, NodeJS, Serverless, AWS Lambda, AWS DynamoDB, Vue.js
have a passion for technology
enjoy working in an agile environment
are solution oriented, with a positive mindset, and a strong can-do attitude
are open to pair and mob programming
have the capability and willingness to work end-to-end
are a true team-player
In our teams, we are passionate about building innovative and competitive products and we:
enjoy innovation and continuous improvements
take great pleasure in building solutions that makes the customer's life easier and better love technical challenges
are a BizDevOps team and are always open to add more letters to the team definition, because we strongly believe true magic happens when all roles work together as one awesome team are curious to learn new things and to share knowledge with the team.
We like to build cool stuff together, have fun along the way and encourage an environment where it is fully acceptable to make mistakes, learn and try again. If this sounds interesting, we would love to hear from you!
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Birgitta Steffensson (Group Manager, IASA) at +46855353694.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-13. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
