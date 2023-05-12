Developer To Levels!
2023-05-12
We are looking for developers with at least 3 years of experience to join us on our journey. Together we build complex and compelling web applications for big and exciting clients, help develop products for new and promising start-up companies, and at times even pitch our inhouse-bred product ideas in front of investors! It is up to you if you want to work with one or more clients. We are looking for curious, collaborative people who are eager to teach what they know and who jump at any opportunity to explore new uncharted territories. Does this sound like you? Then we'd love to hear from you!
Here is where you enter the picture
You will join our friendly team of developers and designers in developing web applications for our clients. At this moment we are currently working swiftly with Kubernetes, Docker, Kotlin, React, Modern JavaScript (ES6+), and CSS. But as we are always looking to improve ourselves, we are always open to new ways of working. Some of our projects originate inhouse such as Strike, whereas others are border-crossing start-ups in East Africa such as Kupatana and Afripods, as well as promising startups based right here in Sweden such as Storage365 and Target Aid.
We are looking for someone who:
• Is an eager learner with the ability to pick up new skills quickly
• Feel comfortable working with some of the following (in addition stack mentioned above): Javascript, CSS, HTML, Java, Node.js, and AWS
• Have experience working with CI/CD
• Have attention to detail as well as passion and drive to create top-quality user experiences and technical solutions
• Is a team player
• Comfortable writing and conversing in English since we have English speaking teams
What and how will you be working?
• You will have the opportunity to work for big and exciting unicorn companies, either at their premises or in our office
• You will be working for promising start-ups where your expertise will be put to good use to build its fundamental base
• You will be working in a team consisting of designers and developers with varying skill sets
• Teaching and learning are a natural part of your daily work
Who are we?
In a digital world, where the only constant is change, Levels aim to take businesses, and ourselves to the next level. We are a team of curious and entrepreneurial-minded people who love helping our partners grow their ventures. How do we do this? By integrating our expertise within strategy, scaling, development, design, venture capital, and talent development and recruitment we are able to not only pursue brilliant ideas but also turn opportunities into game-changing businesses.
Perks and benefits
• Being a part of building a great company!
• Working alongside brilliant colleagues who are passionate about what they do
• Opportunities to advance your career
• Our Stockholm office is based in A house, a co-working space full of creative entrepreneurs
• Kick-ass parties and after-work events
• A mentorship program with the aim of making sure that you feel fulfilled at work and have all the tools to grow
• Hack days where we team up to explore new and exciting projects together
• Flexible work hours
• Competitive salary and compensation
To learn more about us visit:
wearelevels.com
career.wearelevels.comwww.linkedin.com/company/wearelevels
@wearelevels
We are looking forward to your application!
Responsible for this recruitment is TA&HR Partner Clara Åström, feel free to reach out if you have any questions: clara.astrom@wearelevels.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lvls Group AB
Östermalmsgatan 26 A
114 26 STOCKHOLM
