Developer Relations Lead
2026-01-16
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Sinch Build is becoming the programmable foundation for how enterprises communicate with customers-across messaging, voice, numbers, and AI-driven agents.
We're investing heavily in APIs, MCP servers, AI integrations, and a unified developer experience. What we don't yet have is a single owner whose job is to represent developers inside Sinch-and Sinch to developers.
This is our first Developer Relations hire for Sinch Build. You'll help define what DevRel means at Sinch from the ground up.
What you'll work on
You'll sit at the intersection of product, engineering, and external developers, with real influence over platform direction.
Developer Experience & Advocacy
Be the voice of developers using Sinch Build APIs (messaging, voice, numbers, conversations, AI integrations).
Turn developer pain into clear product and platform priorities.
Partner closely with Product and Engineering to improve API usability, auth flows, SDKs, and docs.
Technical Content & Enablement
Create high-quality technical content: guides, tutorials, sample apps, reference implementations.
Help define how Sinch APIs are exposed to AI agents, LLM platforms, and external builders.
Shape our developer documentation strategy together with the docs team.
Community & Ecosystem
Engage directly with developers building on Sinch (startups, integrators, AI builders).
Represent Sinch Build in developer communities, events, hackathons, and online forums.
Help build relationships with AI platforms, agent frameworks, and tooling ecosystems.
Product Feedback Loop
Run structured feedback loops: early access programs, beta users, prototypes.
Validate new platform capabilities with real developers before launch.
Help ensure Sinch Build is competitive in our market.
What makes this role special
Founding DevRel role - you define the playbook.
Deep technical surface: APIs, voice, messaging, numbers, AI agents, MCP servers.
Direct access to platform leadership and real influence on roadmap.
Global scale: developers building real customer communication at massive volume.
A platform in transformation-from CPaaS to AI-native communication infrastructure.
REQUIREMENTS
You don't need to check every box-but you should be excited by most of them.
You likely have experience with:
Developer-facing platforms, APIs, or SDKs (CPaaS, SaaS, infra, AI tools).
Writing or building things developers actually use.
Talking to engineers as an engineer-not as marketing.
Translating technical feedback into product improvements.
You might come from:
A DevRel, Developer Advocate, or Developer Experience role.
A senior engineer or solutions architect role with strong communication skills.
A startup or platform company serving developers.
Bonus points if you've worked with:
Messaging, voice, WebRTC, SIP, or CPaaS.
LLMs, AI agents, or agent frameworks.
Open-source communities or API ecosystems.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us!
