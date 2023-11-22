Developer Radio SW Lab (Performance TE)
About this opportunity
Product Engineering Unit - Radio Software
Product Engineering Unit Radio Software (PEU RU SW) drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio products and solutions.
We are a global organization, within Engineering Unit Hardware (EUHW), with engineers and developers collaborating across nine sites in Canada, Croatia, China, and Sweden to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our market leadership in radio.
Our Exciting Opportunity
As a test environment engineer with radio (RF) competence, you will be an important member of the team and participate in the design of Ericsson 's next-generation radio network products! We have the responsibility to develop and maintain the test environment in the radio laboratory for performance testing activities.
Your role will include the development, automation, and maintenance of the production product that supports the radio software development. This includes requirement analysis, design of new solutions, integration, verification as well and Operational support of the existing environment. The role will offer you many opportunities to grow, both within the field of engineering and as a professional.
What you will do
Daily operations in the laboratory and Troubleshooting
Innovate and design new solutions for radio product verification in the laboratory
Communicate with our users to understand new requirements
You will bring
Master/Bachelor of Science/electronics or equivalent
Knowledge about Radio RF technology and instruments
Programming skills in Python, Java, and VEE.
Embedded Software understanding and possibly development knowledge
Lean and Agile knowledge and skills
Strong analytical and solving skills
You are Service-minded and enjoy Working with people and networking
Drive innovation and continuous improvements
You combine creativity, drive, and a sense of focus with a quality-conscious mind, and have a track record that shows us that your eagerness to give never lets you compromise your respect for others and quality.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never-before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
