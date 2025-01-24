Developer PA Design to leading ICT company!
2025-01-24
We are now looking for a Power Amplifier (PA) designer to a growing team who develops PA:s for the company 's future radio systems. In this position you will work with managers and coworkers who thrive together and who wants you to develop. If you have an education within any relevant field then please send in your application and we will talk more about this opportunity!
Information about the role
Our client enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company 's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help their customers go digital, increase efficiency, find new revenue streams, and create new user experiences. Their investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world ensuring our solutions - and their customers - are at the forefront of innovation.
You will be a part of a group that is divided in three teams that all work closely together. One team works with new segments, one team works with the classic segment which is still a very big and important part of their business and one team focuses more on new design and strategies. There are 60 people in the group in total and they are very open if you would like to try something new and develop within other areas outside of your team.
You are offered
* The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible.
* To build never seen before solutions to some of the world 's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won 't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
* A longterm position with endless development opportunities
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to the values at the company. They truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for their future growth. They encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of the team.
Job duties
You will be working on all horizons from research, pre-development to product development as well as after-market. The PA:s cover all applicable power levels and frequency bands used for mobile narrow band and broadband applications. For example you will:
* Be part of a highly diverse team with varied strengths and take part in all kinds of activities that comes with the role
* Belong to a team that works on all horizons from research, pre-development to product development as well as after-market
* Work with development of PA:s for their future radio systems
* Work with people across multiple disciplines in radio development
* Work with innovation and adapt and respond to change
* Plan and prioritize your work
* Deliver results and meet customer expectations
We are looking for you who
* Has a university degree: MS in Electronics or Engineering physics or equivalent
* Has knowledge within RF (radio fequency) and MW (microwaves)
It is meriting if you have:
* Knowledge in different PA modes, classes, and architectures.
* Familiar with transistor technology and different device vendors.
* Experience in ADS, AWR or 3D EM simulation tools (HFSS).
* Familiar with all kinds of lab equipment, including automating test equipment and test routines. It is meriting if you have used load-pull equipment.
We believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. We hope that you are meticulous, analytical and cooperative.
