Developer (757122)

Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The Simulation Services (SIS) unit, part of Integrated RAN's Product Engineering Unit, focuses on providing simulators for Networks R&D product development. These simulators replace real mobile phones and core networks during verification and include solutions like CSIM/FsUE and externally sourced simulators.
We are seeking enthusiastic developers to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden. You'll work on test tool solutions in a 5G and multi-standard environment, with opportunities for innovation and impactful contributions.
We're looking for a strong developer who is curious, eager to tackle complex problems, and thrives in a team-oriented, pair-programming environment. Sharing your GitHub projects is welcome.
Join us for a dynamic role that influences cutting-edge 5G technology development.
What you will do:
Join an expert agile team primarily programming in Erlang, focused on developing support for 5G features within the General Test Framework (GTE) and the simulator.
Engage in all aspects of team responsibilities, including analysis, system design, and implementation in small increments, ensuring short feedback loops for continuous improvement.
Collaborate with team members to deliver high-quality solutions, leveraging your curiosity and problem-solving skills to contribute to innovative projects.
Participate actively in discussions and decision-making processes to enhance team performance and project outcomes.
The skills you bring:
A positive, creative, and can-do attitude, coupled with excellent communication and networking skills.
A willingness to explore new opportunities, continuously learn, and a genuine enjoyment of coding.
Strong software engineering skills, with the ability to write high-performance, maintainable code.
Knowledge of, or a strong desire to learn, functional languages like Erlang or Lisp.
A master's or bachelor's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, IT, or equivalent knowledge.
Some familiarity with Telecom and real-time systems.
An interest in Linux and Cloud solutions (e.g., virtualization and scaling).
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
