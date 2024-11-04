Developer
Synteda AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Synteda AB i Göteborg
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
Synteda AB specializes in helping companies effectively embrace the era of artificial intelligence and computer vision. By delivering innovative solutions, we empower businesses to take full advantage of the vast possibilities presented by these cutting-edge technologies. We firmly believe in the potential of AI and computer vision to benefit society, and we're committed to leveraging our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey towards this exciting new era. Our close collaboration with top universities in Sweden enables us to work with clients across a broad range of industry fields.
We're actively engaged in developing several unique products and solutions, using a work process that we call "dream-innovate-create." This approach involves subjecting our ideas to rigorous scrutiny and feasibility testing, using agile methodologies to refine our solutions until we've achieved a full-scale product.
We're proud to have a core team of highly qualified experts who excel at providing assessment services to identify business challenges and develop customized algorithms to overcome them. We're guided by our commitment to ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and science.
As we continue to grow, we're actively seeking talented developers to join our team of experts. If you're passionate about advanced technologies and want to be part of an exciting and dynamic organization, we encourage you to apply today.
Responsibilities
Develop efficient applications that meet our quality standards.
Conduct system testing to ensure accurate results and optimal performance.
Determine most efficient and accurate way to accomplish tasks.
Deployment of quality products.
Adopt best practices and share them across the team.
Required skills and qualifications
Strong knowledge and experience in C#/.NET/Java.
Previous experience in Python, C/C++/R/Matlab/Scala.
Working proficiency in databases, e.g. SQL, MySQL.
Experience in cloud services, e.g. Azure, AWS, Go Cloud.
Knowledge of Javascript/Typescript and HTML5/CSS.
React (or Angular or Vue.js with the ability to adapt).
Knowledge of systems analysis, system design and database architecture.
Strong analytical and problem-solving.
Ability to work independently and as a team member.
Experience of agile development methodologies.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written is required.
Advantage with Swedish. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobb@synteda.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Synteda AB
(org.nr 559179-3178) Jobbnummer
8991456