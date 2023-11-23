Developer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Your Tasks:
Data management is a central component in making the vision real - to prepare data that can be consumed by our BI applications and users. You will work with Scania's stakeholders to describe/implement information models in DW solutions and will be involved in both development of new solutions as well maintaining the existing portfolio. We work with data pipelines in data warehouse and Hadoop environments as well as with our new cloud BI platforms in Snowflake/Matillion based on AWS and Azure. Your contacts will be both with business users of the applications as well as internally at Scania IT.
Your Profile:
Cloud platforms - AWS/Azure with Snowflake and Matillion/DBT
ETL toolset - Oracle Data Integrator is highly meriting
Dimensional modelling
Advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases
BSc or MSc in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience)
At least 3 year's experience with DW development and support
Strong English language skills
People skills needed:
Analytical - Analyses data and all other sources of information and demonstrates an understanding of how one issue may be a part of a much larger system.
Curious and want to learn - Rapidly learns new tasks and quickly commits information to memory, learns from successes and failures and seeks staff and customer feedback.
Organized - Sets clearly defined objectives and plans activities while taking into account possible changing circumstances.
Goal-oriented - You set high goals for yourself and work hard and persistently to achieve those goals. Så ansöker du
