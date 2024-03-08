Developer - Data Engineer
At H2GS Digital we believe in business truthfulness and accordingly work in business aligned cross functional teams. Our teams work with operations and development over the whole digital technology stack: integrations, operations, analytical data, analysis and frontend. We want you and your teammates to grow outside your respective areas of expertise to solve business' challenges as they occur.
We are looking for a developer with Data Engineer expertise who is a passionate believer in data mesh principles and wants to build a truly data-driven organization. You and your team are jointly responsibility for your domain's digital infrastructure and the development and life cycle of the operational and analytical digital solutions. Given your expertise, you'll be integral in designing, developing, and maintaining our data infrastructure, with a focus on enabling data autonomy and ownership across our business. You'll collaborate closely with peers and domain experts to comprehend the business' data requirements, developing tailored solutions to meet those needs. Additionally, you'll play a key role in crafting and upkeeping our data governance policies and procedures.
This position is based in Stockholm and is part of H2 Green Steel's Digital Team.
About seniority
We are actively seeking data engineers with varying levels of expertise, ranging from recent university graduates to seasoned professionals. The level of seniority you bring will correspond to the qualifications and experiences outlined below, with more senior candidates expected to possess a broader spectrum of these attributes.
Some soft qualities we value.
You are curious about new things, but always balancing new ideas towards existing wisdom.
You appreciate diverse viewpoints when tackling challenges yet understands the significance of reaching a consensus and adhering to the established pattern for effective collaboration.
You are passionate about what you are doing and have a genuine interest in delivering great solutions.
You embody a service-oriented mindset, making yourself accessible to your business colleagues. Recognizing that value is substantiated when business needs are met.
You communicate effortlessly both verbally and in writing with colleagues and external parties within completely different domains/areas of expertise.
You possess the ability to analyze and break down a bigger problem into smaller, graspable parts.
You appreciate the importance of understanding and connecting with the organization's mission, goals, and strategies.
Qualifications we look for
An academic degree in computer science, data science or a related field, or equivalent practical experience
Tech knowledge and experience we appreciate
Proven experience as a data engineer
Professional experience within data engineering principles and best practices
Experience with data mesh
Hands on experience working with AWS S3, Snowflake and dbt or similar.
Experience working with streaming data (e.g. Apache Kafka or similar).
Kotlin and Spring Boot in containerized environments
Automated software building, testing, deployment and operations using GitLab CI/CD
Infrastructure as Code using Terraform
Experience working with Kubernetes clusters or similar
Experience developing and operating microservice based environments
In our agile environment, every team requires a dedicated agile servant to unlock its full potential. If you're passionate about fostering team efficiency and collaboration, you may also be an ideal scrum master.
What we can offer you
The opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology
A chance to make a real impact in the world
A collaborative and supportive work environment
If you are passionate about data mesh and aspire to play a pivotal role in building a data-driven organization, we welcome and encourage you to apply! Så ansöker du
