Develop your passion for software into reality - join Saab!
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
Join our innovative environment, collaborate with brilliant minds, and contribute to groundbreaking products that shape the future. Whether you're passionate about cutting-edge technology or seeking an inventive atmosphere, Saab offers diverse roles and continuous learning opportunities in software engineering. Grow with us, become an essential part of our ingenious teams, and play a key role in developing cutting-edge defense systems. Whether you're a seasoned expert or just starting your journey, if you share our dedication to Software engineering, Saab welcomes you.
Your profile
At Saab, your journey as a software engineer spans diverse fields, including:
* Software development (we mostly use C, C++, Java, C#/.Net, Python, Go)
* Test and Verification
* Sensor and signals
* Cyber security
* Software architecture
* Platform development
* Embedded software development
Whether you're passionate about creating secure and robust systems, developing innovative software solutions, or engage in complex problem solving, we offer varied roles to match your expertise.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_25201". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
8778117