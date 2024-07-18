Desktop Publisher to Hästens, Köping
Level Recruitment AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Köping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Köping
2024-07-18
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Level Recruitment AB i Köping
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At Hästens, we strive for a world where people sleep well - one that's more joyful, peaceful and loving. Every day since 1852, we continue to hone our world-class craft in our factory in Köping, Sweden. We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Do you want to create your life's greatest work? Are you a master of Desktop Publishing and Do you want to work in a high-performance team and are eager to learn a lot? Then this might be the right challenge for you!
The Role
As a Desktop Publisher at Hästens, you will be working deeply with projects that requires attention to details, such projects are Hästens Catalog that is distributed in several languages worldwide, and Hästens Pricelist that is distributed in several currency versions worldwide.
In these kinds of projects, you will be responsible for developing, add, remove, and edit pages to create an even better result. You will also create layouts, place text into the correct places, this includes translations, and you care how the text flows in different languages. You make sure the products show the correct prices in the master files you create.
Whenever there is an idea, for example, an idea about creating a page or spread in the catalog, you take that idea and create a "storyboard or visual sketch" this is to shorten the feedback loop for the Creative Director and others in the team to see, is the idea going to work? By doing this for the entire catalog you help us in creating good planning, to see what is missing? What is to be removed? Which pages are missing an image? And you see this is creating a feedback loop for the photo-productions, this is creating a feedback loop for the copywriter, this is creating a feedback loop for the team to think about the disposition, to see is this the best sequence to tell a story? You create layout that enhances the message of images and texts, you enhance the storytelling.
You are comfortable with building large documents that links to images and text-layers perfectly, providing the best work for the ones who proceeds with the next steps in the value-chain.
Key responsibilities: Designing and creating Hästens Pricelist
Be part of developing Hästens Graphic Profile and Guidelines
Responsible for Final Art
Creating Content for Hästens print and digital mediums
Raising Hästens Standards when it comes to our Graphic Profile
This role is placed in Köping and requires on-site work three days a week. If relocation, Hästens can offer accommodation in Köping for the first 6 months (probation period).
Is this you?
To be successful in this position you have a relevant academic degree. You have a minimum of 5 years' experience in Desktop Publishing. You have experience working with print and digital media. Adobe Creative Cloud core applications experience is a must (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, AfterEffects, etc.) We are primarily looking for someone who has experience in working with high-end/luxury brands either in-house or as a consultant.
You have excellent communication skills in English; written and spoken.
In this recruitment, your personal qualities will be of great importance! We are looking for an efficient and fast worker who is a master of design! You are exceptionally detail-oriented, like to take initiatives and are fully energized and committed. You have a "go-get" attitude and have a mindset that everything is possible!
Hästens is looking for opportunity driven individuals that wants to control what they can. Hästens culture reflects positive, loving and caring people with a drive and persistence that everything is possible.
Do you want to know more?
I In this process Hästens is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button. If you have further questions don 't hesitate to contact senior recruitment consultant Christian Smith at +46 8 120 50 400. We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible.
Search: Desktop Publisher, Graphic Design, Adobe Creative Cloud Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Level Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556766-4312), https://www.hastens.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Hästens Beds Aktiebolag Kontakt
Susanna Hörler susanna.hoerler@levelrecruitment.se Jobbnummer
8805728