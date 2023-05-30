Deskside Service Engineer
2023-05-30
ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Serve as the primary contact for providing senior-level white glove support and problem resolutions for the Executives and their Assistants.
Establish trust with the leadership team while maintaining confidentiality and privacy in all dealings with Executives and their data.
Support onsite Executive meetings, and remote webinar style meetings.
Serve as the face of IT on site and participate in business relationship management activities.
Coordinate support between regional site and headquarters.
Server as the local point of contact for suppliers for IT support, equipment and repairs while arranging 3rd party activities.
Collaborate with global IT team to improve processes and enhance customer satisfaction.
Participate in special projects, both regional and global as needed.
Follow established procedures; create and update documentation; assume ownership of end- user issues and strive to provide excellent service to all business partners.
Perform appropriate issue diagnosis and guide users through step-by-step solutions; clearly and effectively communicate technical solutions in a user-friendly, professional manner.
Visit associate at deskside for hands-on support, as needed.
Administering network accounts - password resets and unlocking accounts.
Build and deploy new hire computers/upgrades and RMA/warranty repairs
Unpacking pallets/boxes of desktop and laptop computers in large quantities.
Installation of PC operating systems.
Provide Windows account maintenance using Microsoft Active Directory.
Provide support for telephony, including desk and mobile devices.
Application support, including general account creation, password resets, installation and general troubleshooting.
Routinely screen work orders and distribute to appropriate subject matter experts.
Communicate with end-users regarding support ticket status and follow up to assess customer satisfaction level.
Global customer support - supporting associates located outside their region with accommodation to different time zones, as needed.
