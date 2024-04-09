Desk Side Technician
Note: Candidates must be eligible to work in Sweden
Fluent level in Swedish and English.
Role definition
Coordinate desktop changes to avoid deployment collisions
Prepare requests for rollout
Prioritize change requests
Create rollout plans for changes requests
Coordinate implementation process
Keep track of request and make sure they are implemented as planned
Participate in incident handling concerning desktop changes
Participate in projects concerning bigger desktop changes, for example rollout of new antivirus
Microsoft environment knowledge (desktop & server)
Have some level of technical understanding of the products building up a desktop service
Experience from the desktop environment.
Understanding and experience of change management process
Perform centralised remote/soft IMACs through Remote Desktop support Tools
Techical Requirements:
Phone support experience necessary.
Disciplined, systematic problem solving skills required.
Windows Operating systems
Clients: Windows7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 2000
Servers: Windows 2000, Windows 2003, Windows 2008,
Knowledge of Active Directory, Exchange 2003/2007
ITSM ticketing tools such as Remedy, HP Service Center, Peregrine Service Center
Remote desktop connectivity applications like SMS, Bomgar, WebEx, Live Meeting, and Windows Native tools
MS Office Suite (XP, 2003, 2007): MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Outlook, MS Project, and MS Visio · Internet browsers (e.g. Explorer, Chrome, Firefox),
VPN and remote dial-in users
Support for laptop, desktops, and printers
PDA and blackberry support
Others: Adobe Acrobat and other common desktop applications like Winzip, etc · Knowledge of Remote Desktop tools
Provide complete End-To-End support on Device Refresh and ensure that the site target is met.
Provide complete End-To-End support on Operating System Refresh / Windows 10 upgrade and ensure that the site target is met
Ensure that all the HCL's SLA related to OnSite is met and as per the Agreement.
C-ordinate and assist Remote Desktop Team in all the activites related to deliver and smooth operation of the Client's expectations
Attend to Backup Tape change requests in Server Room and other simmilar OnSite specific tasks
Soft Skills :
Excellent Client communication and conversation skills (Verbal and Written)
Good documentation skills [B2 LEVEL]
Should have a great customer handling skills
Able to handle unforeseen situations
High level of acceptance
Can drive HCL's value and its methodology
Other Skills / Experience:
Personal dedication to providing high quality, superior service at all times
Ability to finish what is started is a must.
Ability to integrate as a cross-functional, team player in a fast-paced environment where all information is shared.
Ability to learn new information quickly and the willingness to do so at all times.
Ability to work flexible hours from time to time to cover for other help desk staff and to be on call via pager during the week.
Customer Focus
Teamwork
Technical Expertise
Interpersonal Effectiveness
Concern for Order and Quality Years
Years of Experience
Total : 3-4 yrs of University education post High school (B.Sc. or Diploma)
Relevant : 1~2 Years of Technical Support Experience / Experience in Supporting End Users ib Client location
Certification Requirements:
ITIL knowledge of V2 or V3 especially on Service Desk, Incident, Problem, and Change Management preferred
Education requirements
Bachelors / Masters / Equivalent
