Job Description
Min. bachelor's degree within Industrial Design, Transportation Design or Fine Arts.
Minimum 5 years' experience from automotive/transportation design. Experience working in other design related industries is an advantage.
Deep knowledge in design process and methodology as well CMF development.
Understanding of complete car development process.
Strong communicator with good presentation skills, both verbally and visually.
Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite & VRED with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D.
Strong drive, independent and confident as well as a good team player.
Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances. Entrepreneurial mindset.
Fluent in English. Knowledge in Mandarin is an advantage.
Driven (a doer) with a "can-do-attitude", flexible and pragmatic as well a team player.

Job Responsibilities
Create and deliver complete design proposals according to design brief and project prerequisites in assigned programs.
Produce creative and detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
Develop concepts, which are translated into physical solutions and prototypes in cooperation with CMF Specialists and our in-house trim shop.
Create Colour, Material, Finish definition documents and safeguard CMF releases.
Prepare presentations and showcase materials for design reviews. The main focus is to be able to visualize concepts digitally (in Photoshop, VRED, VR), with support from our visualization team.
Attend in project and engineering meetings, representing CMF.
Work closely and interact with both internal as well external stakeholders.
Liaise with Marketing team in China and to travel to China due to the Client's needs (2-4 times/year) once travel restrictions are lifted by Client.

Additional Skills
Adobe Creative Suite and VRED is a "must". Additional advantage if you possess skills in e.g., Alias, Rhino, Grasshopper, Keyshot, Substance.

Department/Project Description
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for a skilled, passionate, and experienced designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden.