Designer Creative Initiatives & Special Projects
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-10
Job Description
We are looking for a Designer for Creative Initiatives/Special Projects in the Weekday Team; Including brands as Weekday, Cheap Monday and Monki.
As a Designer Creative Initiatives/Special Projects you are responsible for researching, creating & designing the best and spot on brand right products for our target customer as a part of a smaller product team.
You are an highly creative designer who are used to work with a flexible and positive mindset.
In this particular role it's important to be multifaceted and conceptual, as you would work with the most directional fashion for our brands and within many different product areas, from directional denim, tailoring to accessories. You are passionate about the youth customer, strong at research beyond the given and an ability to work on various projects simultaneously. You have an open personality as you work with many co-creation/collaboration projects and new contacts/talents.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Create designs / products in close collaboration with the Design lead and the directions set.
Research - surrounding, competitor & forward.
Drive the product development in a responsible way from start to end in close collaboration with product team and production, including components, sketches, fittings.
Identify components & material.
Responsible for product policy / legal approval in close collaboration with design lead & printing team
Qualifications
We believe that you have a positive and creative attitude and always strive for improvement. You are structured and organized. You have a good sense for a high service level and teamwork but are also able to work independently.
A minimum of 3 years working as a designer
Creative, Conceptual & visionary
Product obsessed & Strong fashion intelligence
Flexible, solution-oriented & action driven
Collaborative team player and an open & positive mindset
High technical skills (sketches) 3D work experience is highly meriting
Additional Information
This is a permanent role starting as soon as possible and is based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter)and relevant updated portfolio work in English.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Learn more about Weekday here. Så ansöker du
