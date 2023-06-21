Designer
2023-06-21
We are growing and looking for a creative and passionate designer. Do you love UI/UX design and have some years of experience, this might be something for you!
About the role
As a designer at Bombayworks you create both visual design and UX for digital apps, websites and services. Many of our clients are long term engagements where you will see the product evolve as you improve it together with your team. With your creativity, solution-oriented focus, passion for details and sense of design you create concepts and experiences that delight the user. In your role you will get a lot of responsibility and freedom in how you do your work but also support and help to reach great results.
A big part of your job will be to work in close collaboration with clients, understand their needs and work iteratively to improve the user experience and design. You will work closely with our Project Managers, Developers and Content Managers, as well as other Designers. The close collaboration with colleagues and clients requires that you have a great sense of service and know the power of including everyone in the process.
We believe you have
Minimum 3 years of digital design experience
Experience and an interest in both UX and UI design
A portfolio with modern digital projects
Fluent English and Swedish in both writing and speech
What we offer
An annual knowledge budget to be spent on learning.
External coach to continue to grow as a person.
Flexibility, we have a hybrid set up where we meet up twice a week. The rest of the week you will choose after your assignments and life situation.
Our dedication to work-life balance and overall well-being.
An international work environment where we embrace diversity and inclusion.
Yearly conference trips to get to know and learn from your colleagues. In March we were in Mumbai.
About us
We are a digital growth consultancy that work closely with our clients to develop their business and solve their digital needs. We work with a great mix of clients ranging from Toyota, Isadora, Fabege, Electrolux and many more. With 70+ passionate individuals with different nationalities and cultures we believe that we enrich each other's lives and the solutions we create.
Practical info
Start: As soon as possible (time of notice in consideration)
Work extent: Full time, hybrid set up
Location: Stockholm
You will be joining our team in Stockholm placed at Birger Jarlsgatan 32B. Here we have an inspiring environment and about 35 really nice colleagues.
Apply sooner than later since our process will be closed as soon as a match has been found. If you have questions regarding the position please contact caroline.andersson@bombayworks.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Bombayworks AB
(org.nr 556720-9357)
https://www.bombayworks.com/
114 29 STOCKHOLM
7902969