Design System Content Strategist to a global appliance company!
2023-10-23
On behalf of our client, we are now looking for a Design System Content Strategist. We are seeking individuals with 4+ years of field experience as a content strategist, designer, technical writer, UX/copywriter. Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Send in your application ASAP!
OM TJÄNSTEN
On behalf of our client, we are looking for a content strategist to help our client build and scale the next generation of the SHAPE design system.
As a content design expert, you will drive SHAPE's documentation, communication, and storytelling activities to help our organization become more efficient and consistent in creating consumer experiences.
You will be part of the system core team and work with designers, developers, and content creators to improve and expand resources and guidelines for our community of users.
Our client is a leading global appliance company. The company is on the list of the 100 most attractive companies to work for, according to young professionals. Previous consultants have expressed that the company is flexible, cares about employee well-being, and offers opportunities for growth within the company. In conclusion, it is a great company to work for, to say the least!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have 4+ years of field experience as a content strategist, designer, technical writer, UX/copywriter.
• You have experience working in complex large organizations or at digital agencies in long client engagements.
• You have experience working in product design teams or in multi-disciplinary teams with roles in research, design, development, and content creation.
• You are a native English speaker or have demonstrated bilingual fluency.
Your core skills and experiences
• You can confidently plan and execute content design activities such as research, mapping, information architecture design, content writing, etc.
• You can develop and evolve SHAPE's guidelines and writing style to ensure a consistent voice in all our communication and documentation efforts.
• You have experience in crafting public communications like release notes, newsletters, success stories, etc.
• You have experience in planning, managing, and measuring content design and communication activities to ensure we achieve our goals.
• You have some basic knowledge of one of our clients key design tools, Figma.
Skills that will make you stand out
• You have leadership skills and can potentially manage others' work.
• You seek qualitative and quantitative data to make decisions.
• You have some visual design skills to produce communication assets if needed.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
