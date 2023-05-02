Design Painter
2023-05-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
TD Svensk AB is looking for an experienced Design Painter.
The consultant will be part of a small team of painters responsible for painting both interior and exterior design models.
These models can be full-size clays, 3d printed parts or production samples.
The work tasks would consist of developing different types of presentation models, color and trim bucks and show models.
The consultant would be expected to have the necessary skills to be able to prep and paint to a high standard.
Requirements:
Minimum 5-10 years' experience of automotive design painting or similar.
Fluent in English (speaking and writing) communicative and ability to work within a multi-cultural team.
Enthusiastic, Positive, Yes can do attitude.
