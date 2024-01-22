Design Manager
Location: Gävle and various locations across Sweden
Key Requirements;
An Architectural qualification (desirable but not essential)
5-10 years' experience in a similar role
Design/Construction on site experience
Reporting to the Contracts Manager, the key responsibilities include;
Provide a platform for good communication and coordination between Architects, Structural Engineers and Service Engineers who all work direct for Collen on the project
Ensure any Design development is communicated with Collen CM and QS from a financial aspect,
Have good commercial and contractual awareness
Hold and Lead workshop meetings with specialist Sub-Contractor
Coordinate and track the submittal and approval process of Designs and materials ensuring Client Rep sign off and approval
Look at risk/design problems by finding solutions with our Design Team before they materialize.
Develop look ahead plans
Plan and co-ordinate with site PM and SM making sure all parties are aligned
Have good planning and programme skills
Should have a good all-round knowledge of the construction industry across all disciplines, including technical aspects of design and construction details, etc.
Should have a good understanding of building regulations BCAR, TGD, environmental - health and Safety regulations
Attend Site Meetings and report on progress
