Design Management Systems Support - Analyst
AB Tetra Pak / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a committed and self-driven colleague to join our Design Management Systems Support team within IT Packaging Solutions delivery area at Global Information Management.
The Support team is responsible for a set of systems & applications that facilitate the management of designs, from the customer idea until it becomes a product that is ready to be printed and produced in our converting factories.
The team delivers high-quality IT services within Design Management & Prepress and supports both internal processes and customer-related activities.
As part of our global team, you will work with incident management, request fulfillment, application lifecycle management and system improvements. You will collaborate with colleagues from different cultures and time zones and help strengthen our global design management service delivery at Tetra Pak.
This is a permanent position located in Lund, Sweden. Travel requirements are minimal.
What you will do
Deliver Design Management System Support according to established service descriptions and SLAs.
Ensure timely incident resolution and service request fulfillment.
Perform assigned tasks from the Service Manager.
Contribute with improvement ideas for Design Management Systems and processes.
Collaborate closely with the Service Architects and Service Manager.
Support global colleagues within Idea to Market and Lead to Cash processes (former Order Fulfillment Packaging Material process)
We believe you have
Accountability and a result-oriented mindset.
An analytical and solution-driven approach.
Self-motivation, proactiveness, and structure.
Strong communication skills for collaboration across cultures and time zones.
Strategic mindset with customer-focused approach.
Nice to have experience in Service Operation - Incident Management & Request Fulfilment.
Nice to have: Knowledge of Design Management & Digital Prepress processes (ColourSafe, Digital Proofing, easyDesign, ESKO tools).
Strong system understanding with attention to detail.
Fluency in English, written and spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2026-05-20.
To know more about the position contact: Work Manager: Peter Dahlström 046-36 1987 or Resource Manager Maria Glimberg 046-361767
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9894405