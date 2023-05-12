Design Management Coordinator

Cliff Design AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2023-05-12


At Cliff Design, we focus on design! We are working with project based commitments in our own studio and as design consultants on site at our clients design departments. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are searching for a Design Management Coordinator.

Job Description
As a Design Management Coordinator, you play a critical role in building relationships and coordinating among relevant stakeholders within the design business. Core activities include executive operations, support and assistance as well as the management of executive reviews, communications, resources and events.

Responsibilities and tasks
Coordinate executive meetings and events of varying complexity.
Communicate internally and create presentation materials and organisational charts.
Conduct research and collect data for reports and documents.
Discover and facilitate cross-studio synergies.
Work with bilingual business, operational and design-related material and verbally assist in translating documents and sometimes in meetings.
Correspond with internal and external business contacts.
Manage schedules, appointments, travel accommodations and visa applications.

Requirements
Bachelor's Degree in International Communication Management or similar.
Awareness of both Swedish and Chinese business culture
At least 2 years of experience in Chinese Business culture
Fluency in English and Mandarin Chinese (spoken and written) is required.
Skilled user of Microsoft 365 suit

Nice-to-haves
Experience of design management coordination roles
Experience of conducting business research
Swedish (spoken and written)
Driver's license

Personal attributes
You express yourself well at an executive level. Worldly and compassionate, you work well with others.
You set clear goals and prioritise your own work, and gladly support your teammates in doing likewise.
Naturally enthusiastic, flexible and proactive, you are a "team player" who takes initiative when needed.
Detail and precision are important to you, and you like to solve problems.
Since you are collaborative and value others' ideas and expertise, you continuously learn, achieving organisation goals and supporting agreed strategies.

Deadline for application
Selection and interviews will take place continuously. We will primarily focus on applicants with work permit for Sweden (or EU citizenship). The positions may be filled anytime, so please apply as soon as possible.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Cliff Design AB (org.nr 556498-9035), http://www.cliffdesign.com

Arbetsplats
Cliff Design

Kontakt
Martin Lundquist
+46706878702

Jobbnummer
7773211

