Design Leader Of Creative Packaging - JobBusters AB - Formgivarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos JobBusters AB

JobBusters AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm2020-08-262020-08-26We are looking for a Design Leader to our customer at Kungsholmen, Stockholm. As a Design Leader you will be a part of the Wellbeing Marketing team, you lead packaging designers and content teams in developing content (images), packaging and point of sales solutions based on Brand Retail and Packaging Guidelines defined by Marketing cross brand, product lines and regions. You will work in the project teams under the guidance and leadership of the Packaging Manager as part of the marketing team and, where relevant, as part of the multidisciplinary project team.As a Design Leader you will be responsible for the visual and brand consistency in the product assets through creative inputs into productions through PPM and on set. You will be the Creative lead of the packaging designers in the team, and be responsible for keeping the packaging consistency across platforms & product groups, as well as be responsible for developing and updating guidelines for the creation of packaging and content, where necessary. You will be working closely with the team to develop and contribute to create the concepts, have the expert knowledge in typography and colors and contribute with your great knowledge of packaging layouts. You will be the one approving the artworks before going to print.JobBusters is an authorized staff hire and recruitment company. We are focused on officials and put great value in finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to the client, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our clients 'dream candidate and our candidates' dream job. The position is located at our customer office at Kungsholmen in central Stockholm.You have a University degree in relevant feild, or equivalentYou have a degree or higher-level qualification in a design related disciplineYou have more than 5 years' experience in similar positionYou have advanced software skills in Adobe Illustrator, InDesign and PhotoshopYou communicate fluently in Swedish and English, oral and writtenTo succeed as a Design Leader you must be self-driven, a team-player, creative and flexible. Also you are helpful, a specialist in your field, communicative and flexible. You're also solution orientated and have the ability to act in the sense of urgency.Salary, as agreed.Tillträde och ansökanFull time position. The position will start 2020-09-15 and the assignment is expected to run even until the 2021-11-14 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our customer. It's also possible to go as a consultat through your own company. Submit your application in Word format as soon as interviews are ongoing.Keywords: Industrial designer, creative designer, head of design, Chefsdesigner, marknadschef, produktdesign, Art directir, AD, Creative Director, UX-designer, Grafisk designer, graphic designVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, mer än 6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25Jobbusters AB5333748