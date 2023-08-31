Design Lead
2023-08-31
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves.
Weekday has set out to become a youth destination where we offer a multi-brand experience. By expanding that future vision, the Monki brand is now incorporated under the Weekday umbrella.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold, and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion.
Apply for the role as Design Lead in the Creative team and be part of our amazing team!
Job Description
We are looking for a Design Lead for Monki (women's) within our Assortment team. The Assortment department consists of Weekday Woman, Weekday Man & Monki Woman.
As a Design Lead you lead & inspire the "Create & develop team." You are overall responsible for the creative vision for the specific customer offering and for setting and implementing the strategy together with the assortment manager & the assortment controller. Together you secure the best assortment for our target customer to generate long-term responsible growth. You play a key role in the assortment team and in the creative team. You will be reporting to our Head of Design.
Responsible for research, create & implement clear and inspiring directions for the best customer offer
Responsible for setting & implementing the assortment strategy together with the assortment manager & the assortment controller
Identify seasonal keys & new directions for our target customer
Identify direction for materials / components
Constantly follow, react & identify assortment opportunities and risks, based on selling, customer insights & surrounding analysis
Lead & guide, inspire & involve designers, and patternmakers. Ensure close collaboration & alignment within the creative team.
Handover & communication to stakeholders & other functions
Qualifications
A minimum of 5 years working as a designer and at least 2-3 years in a leading design role.
Leadership is key as you lead, inspire & empower in your daily work.
You are a creative & visionary.
Strong fashion intelligence combined with a strong sense of commerciality.
A strong Customer focus for this specific CTA (Youth Customer)
Collaborative, flexible and communicative is a key to team success
Know how to set a strategy and how to implement it in a successful way
Are you a team player with great energy and drive, do you take your own initiatives with an open mind and positive attitude? Then you will thrive in this role / you are the one we are looking for! You are structured and organized. You love to solve problems in a creative and business-oriented way.
Additional Information
ABOUT THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
This is a permanent role starting as soon as possible based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) by the latest 16th of September and examples of updated portfolio work (no larger than 8mb).
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of a great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
