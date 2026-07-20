Design for Production Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Grafiska jobb / Lund Visa alla grafiska jobb i Lund
2026-07-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive, working in different projects? Are you good at collaborating and communicating within cross-functional teams? We are now looking for two Design for Production Engineers to join our Industrialization Production and Test teams in Lund. Both entry level and experienced applicants are welcome to apply.
Your future team
You will be a part of a diverse team of Test Engineers and Design for Production Engineers cooperating to bring Axis products to market. The role offers a broad range of creative interfaces and an opportunity to cooperate with and learn from them i.e., Mechanics, Electronics, Production, Software, Supply Chain and manufacturing partners.
What will you do here as a Design for Production Engineer?
As a Design for Production Engineer, you will ensure that our latest innovations are suitable for high volume production by playing a key role in the development of both assembly-friendly products and efficient production processes. Producing quality security products that our customers can depend on ensures that Axis continues to fulfill our promises of safer and smarter communities across the globe. Our work is largely project based. Each product follows a five-phase development process that typically runs from one to two years.
Within each project, you will:
Initiate workshops and discussions centered around 'design for assembly'
Define the product's assembly process and production process with one of our manufacturing partners (located in North America, Asia, or Europe)
Set design requirements for complex assembly and test fixtures. Verify these fixtures, and secure their timely delivery to one of our manufacturing partners
Visit the product's manufacturing site during at least one pre-production build to verify the production process (up to 30 days of travel per year is expected)
This role depends heavily on effective collaboration and communication within cross-functional teams. We often refer to the DFP role as the 'spider-in-the-web' since we influence many different areas within our projects and interact with so many stakeholders.
Who are we looking for?
Are you curious? Analytical? Organized? Innovative? "Hands-on"? Do you enjoy facing new challenges and taking the initiative to find solutions? Are you passionate about aligning R&D innovations with production realities? If so, please apply. We are interested in learning about why you are a perfect fit for our team and sharing more about what Axis has to offer you.
Preferred skills and qualifications:
Degree in mechanical or industrial engineering
Demonstrated interest in production
Proficient English
Advantageous skills and qualifications:
Experience working with 3D CAD programs and PDM systems
Knowledge of mechatronic systems
Experience within production, SMT, automation, or optics
International working experience
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period, you can expect some delay in our response. We will review applications in August and get back to you as soon as possible.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to the recruiting managers Anders Svensson or Anita Jerpander +46 46 272 1800 (switchboard) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10007097