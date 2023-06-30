Design for Production Engineer
As a Design for Production Engineer at Axis Communications, you will ensure that our latest innovations are producible at high volumes by playing a key role in the development of both assembly-conscious products and time efficient, high yielding production processes. Producing high-caliber IP cameras that our customers can depend on ensures that Axis continues to fulfill promises of safer and smarter communities across the globe.
Both entry level and experienced applicants are encouraged to apply, as two positions are currently open. While we will base our selection primarily on merit, each applicant's contribution to team diversity will also be highly valued.
Your future team?
You will be a part of a diverse team of Test engineers and Design for Production engineers cooperating to bring Axis products to market. The role gives a broad range of creative interfaces and an opportunity to cooperate with and learn from them i.e., mechanics, electronics production, software, supply chain and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS's).
What will you do?
Our work is largely project based. Each product follows a five-phase development process that typically runs from one to two years. Within each project, you will:
* Initiate workshops and discussions centered around 'design for assembly'
* Define the product's assembly process and co-create its full production process with one of our manufacturing partners (located in North America, Asia, or Europe)
* Set design requirements for complex assembly and test fixtures, verify that they are manufactured to this specification, and secure their timely delivery to one of our manufacturing partners
* Visit the product's manufacturing site during at least one pre-production build to verify the production process (up to 30 days of travel per year is expected)
This role depends heavily on effective collaboration and communication within cross-functional teams. We often refer to ourselves as the 'spider-in-the-web' since we influence many different areas within our projects and interact with so many stakeholders.
Who are we looking for?
Are you curious? Analytical? Organized? Do you enjoy facing new challenges and taking the initiative to find solutions? Are you passionate about aligning R&D innovations with production realities? If so, please apply. We are interested in learning about why you are a perfect fit for our team and sharing more about what Axis has to offer.
Preferred Skills and Qualifications
* Degree in mechanical or industrial engineering
* Demonstrated interest in production
* Proficient English
Advantageous Skills and Qualifications
* Knowledge of mechatronic systems
* Experience working with 3D CAD programs and PDM systems
* Experience within EMS(Electronic Manufacturing Service), automation, or optics
* International working experience
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer!
