Design engineer (utvecklingsingenjör) at Propeller Design AB

Propeller Design AB has since 1995 worked with strategic design and product development with a focus on creative thinking and innovation for a multitude of local and international brands. As a member of our team you will get to work with a wide range of clients, everything from hands-on "soon-to-market" projects to start-up explorations and highly-conceptual work for global giants.
We are looking for a design engineer (utvecklingsingenjör) who equally values user behaviour and aesthetics when creating solutions that generate an engaging user experience while having a knack for creative problem solving and a passion for product design.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a design engineer you will be developing design projects from digital conceptualization to final product through parametric modelling and creating visual and functional prototypes while ensuring the designs meet all requirements (functional, appearance, regulatory, manufacturing, ergonomics and sustainability). You will manage design projects, lead design reviews with key stakeholders and handle contact with the clients of your projects.
ABOUT YOU
For this role you will have at least a bachelors degree in a relevant field of study for ex. mechanical engineering, design engineering or industrial design as well as several years of professional experience in a similar role in the consumer product field.
We think that you have previous experience in creating visual and functional prototypes and a good knowledge of manufacturing e.g. plastic injection moulding. You should also have a demonstrated ability to interpret design input, including 2D/3D sketches and mock-ups as well as surfacing and modelling skills in SolidWorks and/or Creo.
For this role you should have a good ability to communicate and present design projects through Keyshot and Adobe CC and be able to handle DFM/DFA and supplier communication
ABOUT PROPELLER DESIGN AB
Propeller Design AB is a independent Scandinavian design company. With our main office in Stockholm and branch offices in Beijing and Dongguan, we serve clients globally, helping them solve important problems and bring new ideas to life.
We've collaborated with teams across nearly every industry, contributing to the growth of numerous globally renowned brands and successful startups. Over the years, we've been recognized with 50+ design awards. Our strategic design approach delivers tangible and long-lasting results for our clients.
You can find more information about Propeller Design AB on our website www.propellerdesign.com
DETAILS ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This role is a recruitment and you will be directly employed by Propeller Design AB
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Working hours: General office hours
Start of employment: According to mutual agreement
Type of employment: Full time employment, with a 6 month initial trial period
APPLICATION
In your application you need to include your resume/CV and a cover letter that includes your relevant experience for this role. In this recruitment process we do not accept applications that are sent by e-mail or through regular mail.
If you have any questions about this role contact relocation consultant Malin Isaksson by e-mail malin.isaksson@lernia.se
For technical or application issues contact info@lernia.se
Last date of application 13th of august 2024
