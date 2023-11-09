Design Engineer to a global company in Sala!
2023-11-09
Would you like to take this opportunity to influence the industry towards a more responsible use of the world's natural resources? At Metso Outotec you will join a supportive and inclusive network of colleagues from around the world. There will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new. This is your invitation to rise above what was possible yesterday.
We are now looking, on behalf of Metso Outotec, for two experienced and highly motivated design engineers to their RTD design department for slurry pumps. Today, 11 people work in the design department, which includes a product safety engineer and a technical editor. They will be your closest colleagues with solid design expertise and will take care of you and give you a good start. If you recognize yourself in the description below and you want to be part of this nice group, this job may be just right for you.
The Design Engineer responsibilities will include working alongside other professionals to ensure deadlines are met, liaising with external stakeholders, attending meetings, using CAD software to produce detailed designs, ensuring all projects remain within budgetary and time constraints, and compiling reports.
Work tasks
• Contribute with engineering knowledge and experience to achieve project targets.
• Create designs both in product development projects and work with continuous product improvements.
• In collaboration with Project leader -where applicable, set engineering tasks and create drawings in CAD.
• Coordinate with Project leader regularly -where applicable, engineering feedback and secure best possible technical documentation from engineering to next step in operations.
• Develop new solutions and analyze problems that comes up with designs and solve them independently and in project teams.
• Develop design prototypes and be the responsible owner of the created design solutions.
• Initiate engineering reviews and risk assessment.
• Have a completed Bachelor of Science degree or master in Mechanical engineering, or equal experience in related engineering.
• Experience of working in a manufacturing enviroment.
• A skilled user of CAD tools - Inventor, Solid Works, AutoCAD or similar.
• A skilled user of Microsoft Office tools.
• Can speak and writ in English.
• Can speak and write in Swedish.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience of centrifugal pumps, castings and elastomeric design and fluid dynamics (CFD).
• Experience/knowledge from the mining industry and/or aggregates industry.
• Experience in an agile way of working within mechanical projects.
• Experience of working with LEAN / Six Sigma.
• Experience/knowledge from SAP business system.
Knowledge can be gained through education or experience.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
You are offered:
• A foot into a global company with colleagues worldwide.
• A chance to learn from experienced colleagues and develop new things.
• Be a part of a open, inclusive and supportive network.
Other information:
• Start: According to agreement.
• Working hours: 8 - 17, flexible
• Location: Sala, Västmanland. During the on - boarding period, you are expected to be in the office full time, and thereafter attendance is mandatory on monday and wednesday at the office.
• Extent: A full - time consulting assignment, initially with a probationary period
At Metso Outotec, there will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new. As part of an open, inclusive and supportive network, you will partner with driven and talented colleagues from around the world. You will belong to a top-notch company where people are passionate about making a positive change in the world through sustainable innovations. If you are more interested in knowing how Metso presents themselves as an employer, then go to their website. Ersättning
