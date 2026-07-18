Design Engineer Mechanics
Flextronics International Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Kalmar Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Kalmar
2026-07-18
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flextronics International Sweden AB i Kalmar
, Karlskrona
, Ronneby
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Flex is the diversified manufacturing partner of choice that helps market-leading brands design, build and deliver innovative products that improve the world.
A career at Flex offers the opportunity to make a difference and invest in your growth in a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative environment. If you are excited about a role but don't meet every bullet point, we encourage you to apply and join us to create the extraordinary.
Job Summary
Flex Power Modules is looking for a passionate and experienced Design Engineer Mechanics to join our R&D team. In this role you will be at the forefront of developing next-generation power solutions for the Internet & Cloud infrastructure and AI – focusing on advanced DC/DC conversion and power electronics.
This is a unique opportunity for a skilled design mechanic who wants to work hands-on with cutting-edge technologies and global hyper-scalers.
The design center in Kalmar is under large expansion and is now looking for you who wants to develop our mechanic department and be a part of our product.
What a typical day looks like:
You will participate in the development of new power modules where you will work closely with the design team to develop mechanical components such as power pins, ferrites and cooling plates (baseplates) and make production preparation bases for these.
You will also participate in various studies to ensure that we have the technology and knowledge required for the next step in our development.
You will work closely with our production engineers in our own factory in Shanghai to ensure production ability. There may also be travel to our factory or our suppliers.
Develop mechanical components: Power/signal pins, cooling plates and ferrites.
Evaluate and select glues and thermal filling material.
In charge of producibility regarding tolerances and assembly.
Management and development of the design process.
The experience we're looking to add to our team:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Good CAD skills.
Good knowledge of any PLM system.
Experience in mechanics.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
What you'll receive for the great work you provide:
A role at the forefront of technology in AI and data center infrastructure;
A chance to influence product development from concept to launch;
An innovative, international, and collaborative work environment;
Opportunities to work with world-leading companies in cloud and tech.
EB05
Job Category
Design, Process & Technology EngineeringRequired Skills:
Optional Skills:
Flex is an Equal Opportunity Employer and employment selection decisions are based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. We do not discriminate based on: age, race, religion, color, sex, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, disability, pregnancy status, or any other status protected by law. We're happy to provide reasonable accommodations to those with a disability for assistance in the application process. Please email accessibility@flex.com
and we'll discuss your specific situation and next steps (NOTE: this email does not accept or consider resumes or applications. This is only for disability assistance. To be considered for a position at Flex, you must complete the application process first). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flextronics International Sweden AB
(org.nr 556513-4797)
Trångsundsvägen 20 (visa karta
)
393 56 KALMAR Arbetsplats
Flex Power Modules Kontakt
R&D Chef
Magnus Mellteg magnus.mellteg@flex.com 076-883 24 76 Jobbnummer
10005996