Design engineer Jönköping
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2022-12-21
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Jönköping
, Göteborg
, Karlstad
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Capgemini Engineering in Sweden is growing, and we are now building up our new team in Jönköping. Do you want to join our new journey in Jönköping? We are looking for consultants within product development, mechanics, software and hardware development.
At Capgemini Engineering, we build our business on competent employees and always deliver our commitments with high quality. Our overall business plan is based on leveraging Capgemini's international approach and engineering spirit, which we see as a strength when we build the "small office" in Jönköping, where everyone has a clear place. For those who join the team early, there are great development opportunities in a flexible work environment.
An important aspect of being a consultant at Capgemini Engineering is the ability to switch between different industries and/or projects internally and globally. This gives us the opportunity to help you develop your skills and expertise in the best possible way. We always encourage our engineers to be transparent about the technologies they want to work with. With that in mind, we can tailor your position in our team to match your career path. Join us and get the future you want!
Your role
We are now looking for experienced product developers to our growing business in Jönköping. You will have the opportunity to be a central and important part of our investment in the region. For those who come in early, there are great development opportunities, and possibilities for leadership roles in the long term.
The work takes place in development projects with our customers, where we are present in different industries. In addition to local initiatives, we also collaborate with other offices in global projects.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Min 2 years of experience in product development in mechanics, electronics or similar
You are challenged by technical complexity and can propose technical solutions and designs that meet the requirements
Fluent in Swedish and English
It is advantageous for the position if you have previously worked as a consultant.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Anette Nilsen, Talent Acquisition Team lead 073 025 0517 or anette.nilsen@capgemini.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Klubbhusgatan 13 (visa karta
)
553 03 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Jönköping Jobbnummer
7279990