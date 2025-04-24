Design Engineer for Steering System Hydraulics
2025-04-24
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about engineering and ready to make a tangible impact on the future of mobility? We are looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic, innovative environment where both creativity and technical precision are highly valued. This is an opportunity to join a team that works on exciting and meaningful projects that shape the future of commercial vehicle technology.
You'll be part of a supportive and forward-thinking work culture that encourages continuous learning and development. We offer a team-oriented atmosphere that promotes a healthy work-life balance, and the chance to grow both personally and professionally within a world-class automotive organization.
Job Responsibilities
• Lead the design and development of hydraulic systems and installations for vehicle steering.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of hydraulic components.
• Conduct thorough analysis and testing to optimize system performance and reliability.
• Provide technical expertise and mentorship to junior engineers.
Who You Are
You have a background in mechanical engineering or a similar technical field, and ideally some prior experience at Scania, giving you familiarity with our product development processes and the tools used to implement changes for our customers. You are independent and proactive, with a natural curiosity and eagerness to learn. With strong attention to detail and a structured mindset, you approach problems analytically and enjoy finding smart, sustainable solutions.
You value flexibility in your daily work, but also understand the importance of accountability, planning and clear communication. Fluent English is essential for this role, and additional language skills-such as Swedish, German, or Chinese-are seen as an advantage.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
As part of the Traton group R&D, our team is committed to designing and developing cutting-edge solutions for steering systems that enhance vehicle performance, quality and safety.
We believe in fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment where every team member can contribute to our shared success.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2024-05-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Niklas Tällberg, Head of Steering Sweden, at niklas.tallberg@scania.com
