Design Engineer for medtech startup
Brainlink AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brainlink AB i Göteborg
Brainlink is looking for a Design Engineer
About Brainlink
Brainlink AB is a Swedish medical technology startup sprung from the inside perspective of neurosurgery. Our core focus is to integrate today's technology into existing treatments that globally affect more than 900 000 patients yearly. We aim to create breakthrough medical devices for more effective diagnostics and treatment of neurological conditions, while saving resources for hospitals and healthcare staff worldwide.
Brainlink is an early-stage start-up, but our knowledge derives from extensive hands-on clinical experience within neurosurgery. We are just at the beginning of our journey and now Brainlink is looking for innovative team players to take on key roles for the continuation of our path forward!
Who are we looking for
We are looking for a Design Engineer with a passion to transform healthcare through assisting in solving complex design problems. In this role you will work closely with our Senior Design Engineer, taking on activities related to all areas of the product development cycle. You have excellent organizational and project management skills.
Background
As Design Engineer, you will participate in key cross functional activities in support of medical device development. In this role you are expected to be readily available and flexible to support a broad range of technical needs of the company.
In this role, your responsibilities will include:
Participate in activities related to ideation, valuation, testing and verification of product development.
Work collaboratively with management, regulatory, quality, and manufacturing to assist in defining device design and development objectives.
Support the process of technical documentation according to EU MDR and FDA regulations.
Communicate effectively within the team as well as with external touchpoints.
Support in keeping the timeline of delegated internal and external tasks, report progress and status through weekly updates.
Application of standard engineering techniques and procedures regarding product development.
Required qualifications
Mechanical or Electronic Engineering degree or related field.
Minimum 1 year experience in Design Engineering or Product Development.
Experience in concept development, prototyping, testing and verification.
Recommended qualifications
Experience in developing implants for medical use.
Experience in medical technology development.
Experience working with sensor systems and/or wireless signaling in a medical environment.
Good knowledge in materials and material selection.
PhD within relevant field.
Brainlink offers you
Use your experience to improve healthcare outcomes and make a real difference to patients around the world.
Participate in creating a new paradigm within MedTech.
The opportunity to work at arm's length from clinical medicine.
A work experience that is challenging and rewarding, with space for independent thinking, innovation, and growth.
Salary: To be discussed
Employment conditions: Full- or part time (minimum 50%)
Location: On site: Gothenburg, Sweden. Candidates preferably currently based in Gothenburg, but we do welcome applications from citizens located outside Sweden.
EU Visa is mandatory.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-27
E-post: johanna@brainlink.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Design Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brainlink AB
(org.nr 559370-7259)
Björklundabacken 3 (visa karta
)
436 57 HOVÅS Jobbnummer
7826599