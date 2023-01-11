Design engineer for future cab & electric system
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania aims to be the leader in driving the shift towards sustainable transports. Join us and be a part of Scania 's journey from being a supplier of commercial vehicles to a supplier of complete sustainable transport solutions. Cab development is a key area of the shift towards sustainable and autonomous solutions where media routing is crucial to succeed.
About us
The group you will be part of is responsible for media routing and EE installation for cab development. The team handle cable harness and airpipe routing, as well as installation of electrical components for autonomous vehicles.
We are now looking for a new colleague to strengthen our team and help provide solutions for the future. You will work in an agile team were helping each other is the key factor for success. If you are a team player, this is the place for you.
About the role
You will be a member of our team working to provide installation solutions for future cab programs and autonomous vehicles. You will have an active role in collaboration projects within the Traton group such as next generation electrical system. Examples of your tasks include cable routing, designing parts in both plastic and metal and to synchronise installation activities. The work is done both cross functional within the Traton group R&D and production, as well as towards purchasing and suppliers.
To support you in your role you will be part of a group with good atmosphere were teamwork is essential. You will drive your products and tasks from idea to final solution and implementation in production. We also want you to be part of the development of our internal processes, where the group always strive to find better ways of working.
Your profile
We appreciate innovation and hope that you are spurred by technical challenges. You should be proactive and take own initiatives to drive your work forward.
• You are an engineer with a Bachelor degree, Master of Science degree or have acquired equivalent knowledge through substantial work experience within the relevant area.
• You are a positive and resourceful person who dares to try and like to takes initiative.
• Prestigeless with good communication skill to handle all contacts with several different development teams and departments.
• Your sense of order helps you keep track of both internal and external deliveries to our customers.
Experience:
• Experience from Catia.
• Min 3 years of experience in cable harness design.
• Experience from design in plastic and metal.
• Good knowledge in English, both in speech and writing.
• Previous work experience at Scania is meritorious.
• Experience from Agile working methods (SAFe) is meritorious.
• C-driver license is meritorious.
• Swedish, in speech and writing, is meritorious.
We offer
In addition to global career and development opportunities, Scania offers a wide range of benefits such as performance bonus, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches and much more. In Stockholm we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
Application
The application shall contain CV, personal letter and certificates. Interviews are ongoing so please send your application as soon as possible.
For more information
Please contact Markus Bohlin, group manager RCIH, Markus.Bohlin@scania.com
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
