Design engineer for future cab development
2023-02-02
Are you our new designer?
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. A central, strategic part of that formula is the future cab development. Our aim is to enable the shift to sustainable transport solutions through a cab development that is fit for the future.
In order for us to be able to work intensively with the next-generation driver's area and offer the market's best driver environment, we need to strengthen the team with a new designer with the main responsibility for the Driver Control Unit.
Would you like to be a part of this? Then, apply for this position as a development engineer of the future.
Your work assignments
The team you will be part of is responsible for the Instrument panel, Climate system, and Driver Control Unit. You will focus on the Driver Control Unit which includes the steering wheel, steering column, and pedal stand. We are a creative mix- a gendered group of different aged people with a good team spirit and tight unity. Everybody supports each other to do their best, which contributes to team success.
The team is responsible for setting requirements, developing and installing the components. We participate from the first concept idea to a fully developed and verified product. We have many different cabin types and many different conditions in different parts of the world to take into consideration, which makes the job both exciting and complex. In addition, the transformation from a driver controlled vehicle to an autonomous vehicle will set completely new demands and requirements on the driver control unit in the future. This may happen step by step but can also be disruptive in some segments and markets.
Within the cross-functional team, we work together with other colleagues at R&D, as well as with the production, purchasing, quality, and marketing departments.
Your profile
We appreciate a creative mindset that drives innovation and hope you are spurred by technical challenges. You should be proactive and want to take initiative to drive the work forward. We look for a bachelor's or master's engineer with a degree in mechanical engineering or similar. Having equivalent experience is a plus. You are interested in developing your design skills using Catia as a design tool. The work involves, among other things, contact with international suppliers, which requires that you master Swedish and English fluently in speech and writing.
We offer
The position as a design engineer is a responsible, but creative work. We offer the opportunity to get a C / CE driver's license. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health Center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. We also offer a direct bus between Stockholm Central and Södertälje via Liljeholmen with Scania Job Express for fast and convenient commuting to work. For some of you we can offer you to be part of the Graduate Onboarding Network, see below.
For more information about the position
Please contact Daniel Johansson, group manager RCIP, 070-7961624.
If you want to know more about working in this team you can contact Nora Ornelas, 08-5537201
Graduate Onboarding Network
To be in the forefront of sustainable transport solutions we need to adapt to a world that is changing fast. With us, on this journey, we need young talents to drive change.
Alongside your new role we will give you the unique opportunity to get to know Scania through a broad onboarding; where you will get essential insights into the world of Scania as well as the prerequisites to expand your network already from the start of your career. Our aim is to kick start your career, preparing you for a future career in a global organization.
With start in September 2023, Graduate Onboarding Network will meet once a month, over a period of six months. During this time, you will interact with the graduate network to discuss and learn about topics such as Scania's culture, our way of working, strategy, people & sustainability and more. We will also provide deeper insights into Scania's organization at large.
To qualify for this network you hold a bachelor's or master's degree with no more than 2 years of professional experience within the relevant field of study. You need to be fluent in English, both oral and written.
We look forward to receiving your application!
