Design Engineer Doors & Closures
2023-09-27
Would you like to be a part of Cab Doors & Closures team and together develop future doors for the Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As Design Engineer at Cab Door & Closures group, at CAB engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Doors & Closures team are the ones who develop new and premium cab doors for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
Cab Doors and Closures team are responsible for the, Door cpl, Luggage lid, Roof hatch, Glass & Sealings. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry. Apply Here!
We are now looking for a CAD Design Engineer to strengthen the Cab Door team in DIW/BIW (door in white/ body in white) CAD design.
Tasks and Responsibilities
You will design Door structures and support component owners
You will create technical drawings to define the product
You will participate in a global network of DIW/BIW engineers and be part of the development of release strategies.
You will contribute with attribute owner to secure door cost/weight optimizations.
You will lead the groups release activities
Profile and Qualifications
Minimum 5 years of experience in BIW/DIW CAD design from trucks or cars, with at least 2 years working with concept and feasibility
Excellent skills in Catia V5 surface design
Good knowledge in Kola or similar PDM Systems
Good knowledge in written and spoken English
M.Sc. degree in engineering or equivalent professional experience
Would you like to be part of a global organization and have the right mind i.e. self-driven with at "Can Do" attitude? If you feel it's time to boost your carrier, then Volvo Group is the right place for your personal growth.
Welcome to post your application today! Apply Here!
Hiring manager- Lena Almqvist Mogren, lena.almqvist@volvo.com
